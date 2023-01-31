Naba Das Assassination: Probe focuses on Eatery run by Gopal Das’ Brother

TNI Bureau: An eatery (dhaba) run by dismissed ASI Gopal Das’ brother in Brajarajnagar, has become the talk of the town two days after Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was assassinated by Gopal. The Crime Branch has detained Gopal’s elder brother Satyanarayan Das from Berhampur for interrogation.

Reports suggest that either Naba Das or any of his associated probably wanted that eatery to be shifted to some other place so that another one can be accommodated there. That could be the bone of contention between Naba Das and Gopal Das, it is believed. Sources hint at a dispute between the duo on this issue.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although there is no confirmation on this, unconfirmed sources say that could be the immediate provocation behind the shocking assassination of the mighty leader.

On that ill-fated day, the eatery was closed from the morning and staff members were asked to leave for their village, a report added. There are enough indications that the assassination was pre-planned, but the real motive still remains unclear.

In an interesting development, it came to light that Gopal Krushna Das was issued the 9mm pistol with 24 cartridges on January 9, 2013. He later renewed the cartridges in 2020.