Pranab Prakash Das to oversee Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: As the general election, which is scheduled to be held next year, is gradually approaching, the ruling party in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed new party observers for each district of the State.

As per the notification issued by the party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, heavyweight leader Pranab Prakash Das has been posted as the observer of 3 key districts namely Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur.

Pranab’s appointment as observer of the three districts are in addition to Keonjhar district.

It is to be mentioned here that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is active in Dhenkanal, Angul and Sambalpur districts.

The shifting of Pranab Prakash Das’ focus to these districts has raised the political heat in the state.

Here’s the full list of BJD’s latest district observers: