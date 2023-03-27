Naveen Patnaik’s Big SHG Push during Ganjam Visit

TNI Bureau: A country will develop only when the women develop and the state government is taking all efforts to make the SHGs of the state to become SMEs, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

During his one-day visit to his own constituency in Ganjam district yesterday Patnaik gave emphasis on women empowerment under the Mission Shakti department.

Expressing that he wants mothers to become entrepreneurs, he said that programs have been adopted for SHGs of the state to become SMEs. One such initiative is to provide loans up to five lakhs to mothers without interest.

Lauding the mothers of Mission Shakti, he said that the mothers are doing a great job and the state government is providing them all the support.

The Chief Minister today gave a loan of Rs 614 crore to the members of the Mission Shakti in Ganjam. Likewise, he gave Rs 180 crore in Chhatrapur, Rs 154 crore in Hinjili and Rs 280 crore in Kabisuryanagar.

During his visit, the Chief Minister launched various projects.