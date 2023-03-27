Naveen Patnaik’s Big SHG Push during Ganjam Visit

Projects worth Rs 100 crores in Chhatrapur, Rs 590 crores in Hinjili and more than Rs 316 crores in Kabisuryanagar were launched.
The Chief Minister also gave land pattaa to about 20 thousand people in Ganjam. Around 3,500 in Chhatrapur, 4,500 people in Hinjili and more than 11,000 people in Kabisuryanagar also were given the land records (patta).
Addressing the public, the Chief Minister expressed his wishes of making Ganjam district as a leading district of the state and sought everyone’s cooperation to make it the number one district of the country.
The Chief Minister said that Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and conversion of schools under the 5T initiative are two milestone achievements of the state government.
He said that 50,000 people in Ganjam district have got medical facilities under Biju Health Welfare Yojana and for this the state government has spent more than 190 crore rupees.
Similarly, out of 630 high schools in Ganjam district, 471 schools have been converted so far and he promised that all the schools in the district will be converted by next December.
