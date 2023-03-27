Manmohan Samal roars; vows Big Fight Ahead

TNI Bureau: Manmohan Samal, the newly-appointed president of Odisha BJP unit, got a rousing welcome at the state party office in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

While addressing the party workers, Manmohan Samal said that the saffron party will form government in Odisha in 2024 with an absolute majority as the BJD government is on its way out.

People of the State are completely disillusioned with the misrule and failure of the BJD government on many fronts. He also appealed the party workers to take a pledge not to take rest till they ouster BJD from power.

Samal further said that the conch party is feeling unnerved after getting to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader with an approval rating of 91 per cent and the BJP has a popular rating of 78 per cent.

While speaking about the next assembly election, the BJP state president said that the next election in Odisha may happen anytime, therefore, we must always stay prepared and there is no time for rest. We must set aside our difference and work together till the common goal is achieved. I am ready to work day and night. I need your support,” he said to the party men.