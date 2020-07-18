Pradeep questions shifting of Doctors from Tribal Districts to Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Working President of Odisha Congress and former Lok Sabha MP from Nabarangpur, Pradeep Majhi has taken strong exception to shifting of 100 Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs) and Homeopathic Medical Officers (HMOs) from 6 vulnerable districts to Ganjam, saying healthcare in these districts would be badly affected.

The Odisha Government has recently deployed 100 AMOs and HMOs from Kandhamal (18), Koraput (19), Kalahandi (17), Nabarangpur (19), Malkangiri (7) and Balangir (20) in COVID Hotbed Ganjam District to tackle the situation.

Since relatively less COVID-19 positive cases were found in the above districts, the Government shifted these Doctors to worst-affected Ganjam. But, after visiting the areas in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi, Pradee Majhi slammed the decision, saying situation is no good in the tribal region and the government must not take things for granted.

“Even though there are less Covid-19 positive cases in these districts, let’s not forget that these districts are already suffering from poor healthcare infrastructure and support. If the Doctors are shifted, it would create additional burden. If the case continue to rise, things would go from bad to worse here too,” said Pradeep.

“It’s the responsibility of the Government to provide adequate healthcare support to all districts without discrimination. The ruling BJD has boasted about massive development over the last 20 years. If that’s true, why the healthcare system in CM’s home district Ganjam has collapsed completely,” he asked.