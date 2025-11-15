Popular Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar in critical condition; on Ventilator support

He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Friday in critical condition under the care of Dr Srikant Behera. He is currently under intensive monitoring, on ventilator and vasopressor support. He remains under 24-hour close monitoring.

