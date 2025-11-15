Popular Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar in critical condition; on Ventilator support

TNI Bureau: Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar is currently on a ventilator due to severe health complications, including multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), acute chronic liver failure, pneumonia and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction.
He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Friday in critical condition under the care of Dr Srikant Behera. He is currently under intensive monitoring, on ventilator and vasopressor support. He remains under 24-hour close monitoring.
At present, his condition is very critical. Severe respiratory failure on high ventilatory support, hemodynamically unstable on multiple vasopressors & ionotropic support, anuric renal failure on continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT dialysis).
He is being continuously monitored by the MICU team. Multiple specialist doctors are involved in his treatment and are taking care of his health condition. The next 72 hours are very critical for Humane. According to the information received, he may be airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi.
Humane Sagar has sung numerous songs for Odia films and music albums, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the Odia music industry. Currently, he is composing music for the new Odia film ‘Chhaki Shun’. This is his first music direction for a film.
Comments are closed.