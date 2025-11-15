Mohan-Manmohan score a Point with Nuapada Win

TNI Bureau: Nuapada Bypoll was a very crucial election for Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal who were having a tough time in the last 18 months to prove that they still have the people’s mandate. BJP Government was discredited and drew flak on many issues – whether atrocities on women, law and order, misgovernance, failure of healthcare, tardy pace of development and much more.

There was a huge pressure on both the leaders to perform or perish. Nuapada was an acid test for them, as it was the first election they were fighting after 2024 polls, without any active central support. How can a ruling party lose a bypoll unless it wishes so? Everyone had that question in mind and pressure was building on Mohan-Manmohan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The duo worked hard, took all steps to secure a resounding and incredible win for BJP candidate in Nuapada Bypoll. They not only achieved an “unimaginable” victory margin, but also pushed a strong regional party like BJD to third spot. BJD lost one seat in the assembly, while BJP gained one. This victory will help CM Mohan Majhi to govern with a strong resolve as the undisputed leader of the government.

The victory will help Mamnmohan Samal to exercise his authority and control over the party and motivate the workers and leaders to prepare for the Panchayat and NAC polls in future. With this massive mandate, although restricted to Nuapada, they can build a narrative that BJP still remains the first choice of the voters while BJD has been rejected and relegated to third spot despite active campaign by Naveen Patnaik.