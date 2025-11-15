BJP, Congress share Major Wins in high-stakes Assembly Bypolls across India

TNI BUREAU: The results of the November 2025 Assembly by-elections delivered a politically significant mix of victories for national and regional parties, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and several regional outfits clinching major wins in their respective strongholds. Spread across multiple states, these bypoll verdicts reflected local dynamics, leadership influence, and shifting public sentiment.

BJP Registers Dominant Wins in Nuapada and Nagrota

The BJP emerged victorious in two crucial constituencies, Nuapada (Odisha) and Nagrota (Jammu & Kashmir).

In Odisha’s Nuapada, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia recorded a landslide victory, securing 1,23,869 votes and defeating rivals by a massive margin of 83,748 votes. Congress’s Ghasi Ram Majhi polled 40,121 votes while BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria stood third with 38,408 votes. The sweeping win has been described as a historic breakthrough for the BJP in the region.

In Jammu & Kashmir’s Nagrota, Devyani Rana secured a big win, triumphing by 24,647 votes. Her victory also marks a milestone for J&K, as the assembly will now have four elected women MLAs for the first time. The seat was already with the BJP, making this result an expected continuation of its 2024 mandate.

Congress Secures Wins in Rajasthan and Telangana

The Congress tasted success in Rajasthan’s Anta and Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, delivering significant morale boosts for the party.

In Anta, Congress candidate Pramod Jain “Bhaya” won with 69,571 votes, defeating the BJP’s Morpal Suman by 15,612 votes. The contest also saw Independent candidate Naresh Meena emerge as a major factor, securing over 50,000 votes and cutting into the BJP’s traditional vote bank. Analysts noted that internal power dynamics and lack of micro-management within the BJP contributed to its defeat.

In Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Congress candidate Naveen Yadav V. clinched a decisive win, defeating his BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by more than 24,000 votes. Congress leaders hailed the outcome as a reflection of the public’s continued trust in the Revanth Reddy-led government and its “Praja Palana” model of governance.

PDP Stuns NC in Budgam in Historic Upset

In what many termed the biggest political upset of the bypolls, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the Budgam seat in Jammu & Kashmir for the first time in history.

PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi secured 21,576 votes, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 4,478. The National Conference (NC), which had never lost Budgam since 1957 whenever it contested, suffered a rare defeat. The BJP candidate, Mohsin Mosvi, finished sixth with only 2,619 votes.

PDP leaders called the victory a “message” to the Omar Abdullah government, claiming public resentment over unfulfilled promises and administrative shortcomings. NC leaders acknowledged the setback, promising internal review and corrective action.

AAP Retains Tarn Taran, MNF Keeps Hold on Dampa

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained its turf in Punjab by winning the Tarn Taran bypoll. Candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu won by a margin of 12,091 votes, prompting celebrations within the party. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the win signified people’s preference for “work-based politics.” Opposition leaders, however, sharply criticised the result, alleging undue influence by the state machinery.

In Mizoram’s Dampa, the Mizo National Front (MNF) retained the seat as Dr. R Lalthangliana secured a narrow victory by 562 votes, reaffirming the party’s grassroots hold in the constituency.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Wins in Ghatsila

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) continued its dominance in the tribal belt by winning the Ghatsila seat. Somesh Chandra Soren claimed victory, further strengthening the party’s position in the region.