PiN Feedback: Tribal Resentment in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
PiN Feedback: Tribal Resentment in Odisha

Despite all the hollow promises and claims by successive Governments irrespective of political affiliation, tribals always find themselves at the receiving end.

Related Posts

PiN Feedback: South Odisha Development Council Task Force

BJD’s Organisational collapse in Badamba

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

PiN Feedback: Tribal Resentment in Odisha

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.