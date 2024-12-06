TNI Morning News Headlines – December 6, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at AG Square in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
➡️Orissa High Court directs Odisha Government for regular recruitment of assistant professors in medical colleges.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit her birthplace in Mayurbhanj district today.
➡️Odisha State Book Fair-2024 to begin from today at the Exhibition Ground in Unit-3, Bhubaneswar.
➡️A delegation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) met the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) over the Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh and its impact on Odisha, especially Malkangiri district.
➡️Hirakud Wildlife Division assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Rebati Raman Joshi in Odisha Vigilance net, raids underway at 9 places.
➡️35th Konark Festival & 14th International Sand Art Festival conclude.
Related Posts
➡️Security beefed up at Shambhu border as farmers to march on foot towards Delhi today to press for their demands.
➡️Hyderabad police booked actor Allu Arjun’s team and the management of a cinema hall for the death of a woman in a stampede during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on Wednesday night.
➡️The Monetary Policy Committee decided by a majority of 4:2 to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.
➡️RBI reduced cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 4.5% to 4%. RBI cuts GDP growth projection to 6.6% for current financial year, from earlier forecast of 7.2%.
➡️India vs Australia: India win the toss and opt to bat in second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at Adelaide. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and R Ashwin replace Paddikal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.
➡️7.0 earthquake hits Northern California, temporarily forcing tsunami warning.
➡️Arctic could experience its first summer with nearly all sea ice melted by 2027: Study.
Comments are closed.