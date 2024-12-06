TNI Evening News Headlines – December 06, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu visited her school campus, felicitated teachers and elders at her native village Uparbeda in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Odisha’s Angul and Talcher among 6 most polluted cities in India with Air Quality Index (AQI) of 323 and 302.
➡️In Pahala region, CCTV captured armed burglars entering an apartment with swords and sharp-edged weapons.
➡️Polavaram project heat in Odisha Assembly: House adjourned twice amid ruckus by Opposition.
➡️BJD appoints Prafulla Samal as State President of Biju Shramika Samukhya.
➡️Low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around December 7; likely to reach southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around December 12: IMD.
➡️Anantnag, J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan Azad Ahmed Najar held at CRPF 96 Battalion Headquarters in Mattan. He died of cardiac arrest during the routine patrolling.
➡️Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi rubbishes the allegations of Rs 50,000 cash found on his bench in Rajya Sabha; says he carries just one Rs 500 note. Calls it a ‘laughable’ story; seeks probe into security lapses.
➡️12 dead in separate road accidents in UP’s Pilibhit, Chitrakoot.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
➡️Patna, Bihar: Police use lathi-charge on protestors gathered in front of the Bihar Public Service Commission office demanding to hold 70th Civil Services prelims exam as before.
➡️Government will purchase all farm produce at MSP; Agriculture Minister assures agitating farmers in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Farmer leader announces suspension of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march for the day after several farmers have been injured in tear gas
➡️Friday prayers held peacefully in Sambhal amid tight security.
➡️Sensex declines 56.74 points to settle at 81,709.12; Nifty dips 30.60 points to 24,677.80.
➡️U19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi powers India to U-19 Asia Cup final with his second successive under-19 fifty.
➡️Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024, Australia vs India, 2nd Test – Australia trail by 94 runs, scores 86/1 at stumps. India was bowled out at 180 in the first innings.
➡️Indian Navy to commission its latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, INS Tushil at Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 9.
➡️Iran launches advanced module to deploy satellites to higher altitudes.
