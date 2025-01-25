Padma Awards 2025: Full List of Winners from Diverse Fields

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day 2025, the Centre has announced the prestigious Padma Awards to 139 individuals, recognizing outstanding contributions across various fields. The awards will be conferred by the President of India and include the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.
Padma Vibhushan:
Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy – Medicine
Justice (Retd.) Singh Khehar – Public Affairs
Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia – Art
Lakshminarayana Subramaniam – Art
M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) – Literature and Education
Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) – Trade and Industry
Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) – Art
Padma Bhushan:
A Surya Prakash – Literature and Education (Journalism)
Anant Nag – Art
Jatin Goswami – Art
Jose Chacko Periappuram – Medicine
Kailash Nath Dikshit – Archaeology
Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) – Public Affairs
Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti – Trade and Industry
Nandamuri Balakrishna – Art
P R Sreejesh – Sports
Pankaj Patel – Trade and Industry
Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) – Art
Rambahadur Rai – Literature and Education (Journalism)
Sadhvi Ritambhara – Social Work
S Ajith Kumar – Art
Shekhar Kapur – Art
Shobana Chandrakumar – Art
Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) – Public Affairs
Vinod Dham – Science and Engineering
Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) – Literature and Education
Padma Shri:
Harvinder Singh – Para Archery (Sports)
Arijit Singh – Music
Ravichandran Ashwin – Cricket (Sports)
I M Vijayan – Football (Sports)
Satyapal Singh – Para Athletics Coach (Sports)
Libia Lobo Sardesai – Freedom Fighter (Goa)
Dhak Player from West Bengal – Arts and Culture
First Woman Puppeteer from India – Arts and Culture
Among other notable awardees, Harvinder Singh, the first Indian to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games, and renowned singer Arijit Singh, have been recognized for their exceptional contributions. The Padma Awards also honor unsung heroes such as a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa and a Dhak player from West Bengal who empowered women in a traditionally male-dominated field.
This year’s Padma Awards reflect India’s diverse achievements across sectors, celebrating individuals who have made transformative impacts in their respective domains.
Beta feature
Beta feature
Beta feature
Comments are closed.