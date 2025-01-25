Padma Awards 2025: Full List of Winners from Diverse Fields

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day 2025, the Centre has announced the prestigious Padma Awards to 139 individuals, recognizing outstanding contributions across various fields. The awards will be conferred by the President of India and include the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan:

Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy – Medicine

Justice (Retd.) Singh Khehar – Public Affairs

Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia – Art

Lakshminarayana Subramaniam – Art

M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) – Literature and Education

Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) – Trade and Industry

Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) – Art

Padma Bhushan:

A Surya Prakash – Literature and Education (Journalism)

Anant Nag – Art

Jatin Goswami – Art

Jose Chacko Periappuram – Medicine

Kailash Nath Dikshit – Archaeology

Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) – Public Affairs

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti – Trade and Industry

Nandamuri Balakrishna – Art

P R Sreejesh – Sports

Pankaj Patel – Trade and Industry

Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) – Art

Rambahadur Rai – Literature and Education (Journalism)

Sadhvi Ritambhara – Social Work

S Ajith Kumar – Art

Shekhar Kapur – Art

Shobana Chandrakumar – Art

Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) – Public Affairs

Vinod Dham – Science and Engineering

Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) – Literature and Education

Padma Shri:

Harvinder Singh – Para Archery (Sports)

Arijit Singh – Music

Ravichandran Ashwin – Cricket (Sports)

I M Vijayan – Football (Sports)

Satyapal Singh – Para Athletics Coach (Sports)

Libia Lobo Sardesai – Freedom Fighter (Goa)

Dhak Player from West Bengal – Arts and Culture

First Woman Puppeteer from India – Arts and Culture

Among other notable awardees, Harvinder Singh, the first Indian to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games, and renowned singer Arijit Singh, have been recognized for their exceptional contributions. The Padma Awards also honor unsung heroes such as a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa and a Dhak player from West Bengal who empowered women in a traditionally male-dominated field.

