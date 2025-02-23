Odisha Yatri gives a Tough Time to Ola, Uber Apps

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s government-backed mobility app, Odisha Yatri, is rapidly challenging traditional ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber. Launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the app has already completed over 1 lakh rides in just 45 days.

Operating on a zero-commission model, drivers retain 100% of their earnings, while commuters benefit from transparent pricing, real-time trip tracking, and enhanced safety via integration with the Odisha Police 112 system. Its community-driven approach has won widespread trust in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. With future plans for public transport tracking and AI-powered safety features, Odisha Yatri is setting new benchmarks in urban mobility.