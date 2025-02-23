Mass Nesting of Olive Ridleys continues at Rushikulya Beach

TNI Bureau: Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles continues at Rushikulya Beach, with a record 6.41 lakh turtles having laid eggs this season, according to forest officials. The nesting event, which has generated over 6.5 crore eggs, is expected to surpass previous records if the congregation exceeds 7 lakh turtles.

PCCF Wildlife Prem Kumar Jha noted that this is the largest turnout in the past decade, following a gap in mass nesting in 2023-24 due to erosion and heavy rainfall. To aid nesting, authorities have installed fencing along a 5 km stretch and intensified sea patrolling, while nearby ports have been asked to dim lights.