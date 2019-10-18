Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Odisha to ban Single-Use Plastic in all Rural areas from Oct 2, 2020

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has decided to impose a ban on the use of plastic in all the Rural areas of the state from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2020.

As per report, the State Government will establish plastic waste processing centers in every district. While, the Public Works Department (PWD) will use disposed plastic wastes in road construction works, the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be engaged in manufacturing of paper and cloth carry bags.

Earlier this year, the State Govt has banned on the use of plastic is in place in six cities of the state — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

