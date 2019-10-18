Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Poverty levels in Odisha dipped by 25% in 20 years: Naveen Patnaik

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has claimed that the poverty rate dropped by 25% over the past 20 years in the State, bringing millions out of poverty in last two decades.

While speaking on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the State Government’s KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) and Mission Shakti scheme helps rural men & women to enhance their income which will help to reduce poverty.”

