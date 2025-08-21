Odisha Society U.K gears up for 46th Convention

TNI Bureau: Hectic preparations are underway for hosting the 46th Annual Convention of Odisha Society of United Kingdom (OSUK). The two-day long Grand Ceremony is scheduled to be held at Maidenhead in London on 23rd and 24th of August 2025.

The OSUK Convention use to provide the occasion and opportunity to Odias and Odisha lovers settled in U.K. and nearby Countries for mutual greetings, meetings and family interactions.

More than thousand members and well wishers of OSUK alongwith their family and friends are expected to take part in this year’s Summit.

The massive celebration at Maidenhead will witness the magnificent display of Odisha’s rich art, vibrant culture, lofty tradition, glorious history, amazing heritage, prolific literature, melodious music, scintillating dance, awesome attire and alluring cuisine. The main motto of the Convention is to connect with our basic roots in Odisha and imbibe the pride, inspiration and motivation from our golden legacies, Organisers observed. The whole exercise aims at building up fluidity and contentment in multicultural lives, hopes and aspirations of OSUK community.

The Two days long Cultural Fiesta will showcase the presentations of creative genius and artistic excellence by the leading lights of Ollywood and U.K. The Highlights of the Spectacular Cultural Extravaganza would be the power packed performances by Star actor Kuna Tripathy, Ollywood hero Debasis Patra, versatile actress Sheetal Patra and comedy king Papu Pom Pom.

The other notable attractions of the would be Odissi Dance by Tanaya Patnaik, Tulika Tripathy and Prem Sahoo, Music by Ipseeta Panda and Kuldeep-Saswati Pattnaik duo & troupe.

The Festival will also feature painting and sports competitions, interactive workshops and fashion parade.

Speaking to the media OSUK’s President Biswajit Pradhan and Secretary Sukanta Sahu exude confidence that the ensuing Convention will provide a perfect platform to everybody connected with OSUK to embody the outstanding accomplishments, milestone memories and future visions of the community.

The Core team, which has been actively involved in organising the mega event include Organising Secretaries Ashok Chandra Panigrahi, Neera Tiwari, Cultural Secretaries Anushree Pattnaik, Akshita Brahma, Treasurer Kishore Das, Organising Committee members Umakant Rout, Srikant Padhi, Sushmita Rajhansa, Ambika Padhy, Youth Members Aayush Jena Das, Vishal Mayo, Ashriya Fernando , Priyesh Fernando and former OSUK Secretary Siba Ranjan Biswal.

EVOS and POTLI would be the Title Sponsors of 46th OSUK Convention. Other sponsors will include World Odisha Society, SBI UK, RR Events, Essar Systems, PNB, Aspora and Amadeus.