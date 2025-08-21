Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session to Begin from September 18

TNI Bureau: The fourth session (Monsoon Session) of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from September 18 and will continue till September 25.

As per the schedule announced by Satyabrata Rout, the Secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Monsoon Session has seven working days. There will be Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions) on September 18 and there will not be official business on September 21 as it is a Sunday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Monsoon Session is expected to witness uproars as the opposition parties both BJD and Congress have several issues to corner the state government. These include the self-immolation deaths of FM College student in Balasore and two girl students of Balanga and Pattamuindai.

The opposition parties also expected to raise the Gopalpur gang rape incident, SOTET question paper leak, the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh and Polavaram project problem with Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP government, on the other hand, is well prepared to counter the oppositions and introduce several important bills during the session.