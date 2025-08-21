TNI Morning News Headlines – August 21, 2025

📌Former Odisha CM, BJD President and LoP Naveen Patnaik discharged from SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar last night after recovery.
📌IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across Odisha till August 25.
📌Protests over exclusion from Notified Area Council status led to 12-hour bandh in Belpada, Bolangir, and 8-hour shutdown in Baliapal, Balasore.
📌Stray dog bites 12 people in Ganjam.
📌BJD files police complaint over defamatory videos targeting Naveen Patnaik.
📌BJP MPs from Odisha meet NDA Vice President candidate CP Radhakrishnan in Delhi.
📌Eight Naxalites carrying collective bounty of Rs 30 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh.
📌Government of India approves Rs 85,000 crore deal for 97 Tejas jets and 6 AEW&C aircraft for IAF.
📌Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protest over various issues
📌Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, Rajya Sabha 14 in Monsoon session amid Opposition protests.
📌Centre grants Z-category CRPF security to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after attack.
📌The man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), has been sent to five days of police custody.
📌Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar resigns ahead of his induction into state cabinet.
📌Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third such incident in four days.
📌Sensex climbs 373.33 points to 82,231.17 in early trade; Nifty up 94.3 points to 25,144.85.
📌Rupee rises 8 paise to 86.99 against US dollar in early trade.
