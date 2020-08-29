Odisha records 2888 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 487 from Rayagada

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 2888 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 70714. With this Odisha achieved a record number of recoveries for seven days in a row.

A record number of 487 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Rayagada today followed by Khordha (410), Ganjam (210), Cuttack (189) and Bolangir (173).

While Odisha has so far reported 97920 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 29571.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 29

➡️2888 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 29.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 70714.

➡️ New Recoveries – Rayagada (487), Khordha (410), Ganjam (210), Cuttack (189), Bolangir (173), Koraput (151), Mayurbhanj (144), Nayagarh (138), Puri (134), Balesore (123), Sambalpur (117), Malkangiri *81), Sundargarh (78), Nabarangpur (56), Jharsuguda (55), Bhadrak (52), Bargarh (51), Jagatsinghpur (35), Dhenkanal (34), Kalahandi (33), Gajapati (30), Keonjhar (29), Kandhamal (21), Sonepur (15), Kendrapara (14), Boudh (10), Anugul (5), Jajapur (5) and Deogarh (1).