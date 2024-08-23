SUBHADRA Yojana gets Cabinet Nod in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As decided in the State Cabinet in its meeting held on 22nd August, 2024 at Lok Seva Bhawan, the SUBHADRA Scheme has been approved by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi for implementation from the financial year 2024-25 to financial year 2028-29. An outlay of Rs.55,825.00 crore has been made for this initiative.

📌 The scheme will be implemented from FY 2024-25 and continue till FY 2028-29.

📌 State Government will spend Rs 55,825 Crore on Subhadra Scheme.

📌 Over 1 crore eligible women in the age group of 21-60 can avail this scheme.

📌 Each eligible woman will get Rs 50,000 over 5 years.

📌 The beneficiaries will get Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day every year.

📌 They will get Rs 10,000 per annum and Rs 50,000 in 5 years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌 Payment will be made directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) Bank Account through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS).

📌 Beneficiaries will also get Subhadra Debit Cards.

📌 In order to encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body and an additional incentive of Rs.500/- shall be given to each of them.

📌 Women from economically well-off families, Government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under this scheme.

📌 Women who are receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be ineligible for inclusion under SUBHADRA.

📌 To avail the benefits under this scheme, the Women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices, Mo Seva Kendras, Jan Seva Kendras etc.. A Call Centre will also be set up for ‘SUBHADRA’.