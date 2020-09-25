Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Minister for Electronics, IT, Sports & Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Tusharkanti Behera is the ninth Odisha Minister after Odisha Transport Minister Padmanav Behera, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh, Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian to be infected with Coronavirus.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

All Ministers, MLAs & staff to undergo Covid-19 tests 2 days before the commencement of the monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from September 29.