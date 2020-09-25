TNI Evening News Headlines – September 25, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 4388 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 744 from Khordha, 496 from Cuttack, 183 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 161044.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 326 new COVID-19 cases including 70 Quarantine and 256 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 20219 in the Capital City. With this tally surpasses 20,000-mark in the Capital City.

👉 392 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Twin City Police Commissioner warns to shut markets if COVID19 guidelines not followed.

👉 Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel seeking classical-tag for Odissi music.

👉 Mo Bus Busservice between Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark to begin from September 27.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 India records 81,177 new recoveries of COVID-19; Recovery rate now stands at 81.74%.

👉 Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, fighting both COVID-19 and dengue, administered plasma therapy.

👉 RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) train was unveiled today. It will be first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022.

👉 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh region at 4.27 pm: National Centre for Seismology.

👉 Heroin, brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district; 2 arrested.

👉 Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches properties worth Rs 255.17 crore of Kanva Group founder N Nanjundaiah and his family members in connection with cheating of investors.

👉 ED attaches Rs 127-crore London flat of Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor in connection with money laundering case.

👉 Vodafone wins decade long Rs 20,000 crore retro tax battle in arbitration.

👉 IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win the toss and elect to field against Delhi Capitals (DC).