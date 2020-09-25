TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 25, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) official Biswajit Manna succumbs to COVID-19.

👉 Odisha Assembly session to begin from October 29; All Ministers, MLAs & staff to undergo Covid-19 tests 2 days before the commencement of the monsoon session. There will be a 4-hour sitting of the Assembly every day.

👉 No Question Hour during Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly: Odisha Speaker S N Patro.

👉 Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro calls for all-party meeting on September 25.

👉 Odisha Govt approves construction of bridge worth Rs 119 crore over Mahanadi river in Jagatsinghpur Dist.

India News

👉 Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passes away.

👉Bharat Bandh: Nationwide farmers’ strike today protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament; rail, road transport to be affected.

👉 Voting for Bihar polls to be held on 3 phases; 1st phase on October 28, 2nd phase on November 3, 3rd phase on November 7.

👉 Counting of votes for 3-phase Bihar assembly polls will be held on November 10.

👉 Voting time to be extended by one hour till 6 pm; COVID-19 patients can vote in last hour of the day.

👉 Record 14,92,409 tests for Covid-19 conducted in 24 hours; total tests nearly 7 crore.

👉 EC to decide on bypolls for 1 Lok Sabha, 64 assembly seats after review meet on Sep 29.

👉 Rupee settles 28 paise higher at 73.61 (provisional) against US dollar