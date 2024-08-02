Odisha Investors’ Meet from August 7 to 9

TNI Bureau: To make Odisha an industrial hub in eastern India, the State Government is making efforts to attract investment in various industrial sectors.

Odisha Government is going to organize Investors’ Summit in Pune and Ahmedabad on August 7, 8 and 9. This will be the first investors’ meet of BJP led State Government.

During the Meet, one-to-one meeting will be held with industrialists from automotive, food processing and downstream sector to discuss their plans for investments in Odisha and showcase our State as the best investment destination for them.