Chief Construction Engineer in Vigilance Net; 85 Plots, Huge Assets Unearthed

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at seven places of Pravas Kumar Pradhan, the Chief Construction Engineer, Anandpur Barrage Project (Salapada) in Keonjhar.

Apart from huge assets including several houses, 85 plots belonging to Pravas Pradhan, have been unearthed so far.

The Vigilance teams led by 20 officials conducted simultaneous searches in connection with possession of disproportionate asset by Pradhan. The raids are currently underway at seven places in Balasore district.

Raids are currently on at 7 locations:

1. Parental residential house at Badabazaar, Jaleswar, Balasore.

2. A five-storey newly-constructed building at Badabazaar, Jaleswar, Balasore.

3. A single-storey building with boundary wall and market complex at Badabazaar, Jaleswar, Balasore.

4. House of a relative at Mahinsamunda, Baliapal, Balasore.

5. Government quarters at Irrigation Colony near Govt ITI Chhak, Balasore.

6. His office chamber at SE Balasore Division, near Govt ITI Chhak in Balasore

7. House of his close associate at Santia, Jaleswar, Balasore.

Following assets have been unearthed in the name of Pradhan and his family members:

1. One five storeyed building with area approx. 12,500 sqft located at Jaleswar .

2. One newly constructed RCC roofed building with boundary wall and market complex spread over approx 5650 sqft at Gobara Ghat, Jaleswar, Balasore.

3. 85 plots, of which 80 plots in Jaleswar, 4 plots in Delanga Puri, and 1 plot in Sunakania, West Bengal.

4. Cash Rs.11,70,980/-

5. Gold approx. 218 gms including one gold biscuit.

6. Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are being ascertained.

7. One Four-Wheeler (Indica) and one two-wheeler (Honda Activa)

(The above plots were purchased by Pradhan in different years in his name as well as in name of his family members. The total registered sale deed value comes to over Rs. 2 crores. However, the actual value is likely to be higher, which is being verified. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings, and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.)

Searches are in progress. Further reports are awaited.