PM Modi, Putin travel together in same Car for Bilateral Meet

TNI Bureau: Highlighting the strong bond between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen travelling in the same car to the venue of our bilateral meeting, after the proceedings at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit venue, Tianjin.

The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Putin is expected to focus on strengthening India-Russia relations and discussing key global issues.

PM Modi took to X to share a pic as they travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting, saying conversations with Putin are always insightful.