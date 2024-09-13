Odisha Govt says ‘NO’ to Beach Shacks serving Liquor in Puri

TNI Bureau: In what can be considered a wonderful news for the thousands of Jagannath devotees, Odisha Government on Friday withdraw proposal to set up the beach shacks, serving liquor in Puri beach.

It is hereby notified by the Excise Department that no license shall be granted to operate beach shacks in the jurisdiction of Puri Municipality and within 5 kms of any other places of socio-religious-cultural significance.

According to Excise department sources, the policy was aimed at providing beach entertainment to the tourists like Goa to boost revenue.