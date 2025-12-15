Odisha Govt Hikes Stipend for PG Students and House Surgeons in Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Colleges

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has approved a significant increase in the stipend for postgraduate (PG) students studying in government Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medical colleges in the state. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to encourage students pursuing higher studies in traditional systems of medicine.

As per the decision, the revised stipend will come into effect from January 1, 2026. PG first-year students will receive ₹48,000 per month, up from ₹31,000. The stipend for second-year students has been increased from ₹32,000 to ₹52,000, while third-year students will now get ₹55,000 per month instead of ₹33,000. About 120 PG students are expected to benefit from the hike.

The Chief Minister has also approved an increase in the stipend for house surgeons in government Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medical colleges. Their monthly stipend has been raised from ₹17,000 to ₹30,000, with retrospective effect from August 1, 2025.

The Chief Minister said the decision would motivate students to focus more on education and patient care, leading to improved quality of healthcare services in the state.