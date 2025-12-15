Odisha Govt Approves Global Visa Application Centre in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has approved the establishment of a Global Visa Application Centre in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Monday.

The proposed Global Visa Application Centre will operate from the Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda, where the Odisha government will provide around 3,000 square feet of space for the facility

With the setting up of the centre, people of Odisha will no longer need to travel to cities like Kolkata, Delhi or Hyderabad for visa-related services. The decision comes in response to a long-standing demand from residents of the state for a visa application facility in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister said the move would make international travel procedures more convenient and accessible for people of Odisha.