New BJP Poll incharges: Piyush for Tamil Nadu; Baijayant for Assam

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced key organisational appointments for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Assam. The appointments were made by BJP National President J.P. Nadda to strengthen the party’s campaign and organisational preparedness in both states.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the Election Incharge for Tamil Nadu. He will be assisted by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Muralidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Co-operation, who have been named as Election Co-Incharges.

For the Assam Assembly elections, BJP National Vice President and Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda has been appointed as the Election Incharge. Sunil Kumar Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, and former Union Minister Darshana Ben Jardosh have been named as Election Co-Incharges.

The party said the appointments reflect its focus on strengthening organisational leadership and ensuring effective coordination ahead of the Assembly elections in both states.