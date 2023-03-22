Odisha Govt admits lack of Infrastructure in Huge Number of Schools

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government on Wednesday admitted lack of Infrastructure in huge number of schools across the State.

While speaking in the Assembly, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash stated that as many as 11,710 schools have no electricity connection in Odisha.

Likewise, a total of 21,065 schools do not have playground while 41,996 schools lack computer, informed the Minister.

The minister further said that 6,781 schools do not have adequate classrooms. Samir Das was responding to a query of BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi in the House.

Earlier on Monday, Odisha Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb while addressing a press meet had said that his Department will ensure electricity for every household by August end of this year.