TNI Evening News Headlines – March 22, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Maguni Charan Kuanr, a puppeteer from Keonjhar, conferred with Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu for promoting and propagating the traditional puppet dance form of Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government made Zwigato Tax free in Odisha.
➡️Odisha gets Rs 283.78 cr from the Centre as 2nd installment of PM Poshan scheme, informs Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
➡️Over 50,000 teachers to be appointed in Odisha schools soon, informs School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in State Assembly.
➡️Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from Friday.
➡️2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes national capital on Wednesday.
➡️Australia set a target of 270 for India in the 3rd ODI at Chennai.
➡️IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: Olympic medalist, boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters into the semifinal.
