TNI Evening News Headlines – March 22, 2023

➡️ Maguni Charan Kuanr, a puppeteer from Keonjhar, conferred with Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu for promoting and propagating the traditional puppet dance form of Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government made Zwigato Tax free in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha gets Rs 283.78 cr from the Centre as 2nd installment of PM Poshan scheme, informs Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

➡️ Over 50,000 teachers to be appointed in Odisha schools soon, informs School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in State Assembly.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from Friday.

➡️ 2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes national capital on Wednesday.

➡️ Australia set a target of 270 for India in the 3rd ODI at Chennai.