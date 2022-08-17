Odisha Flood Updates: Situation remains Grim

Insight Bureau: The incessant rains in Odisha under the influence of back-to-back low pressures in the Bay of Bengal have resulted the swelling of major rivers across Odisha.

The flood situation is turning grim in several districts in Odisha due to the rising water levels in the Mahanadi river basin.

Around 40 gates of Hirakud were opened to flush out excess floodwater which has worsened the flood situation in the State.

Here’s the status of Hirakud Dam at 6 am today:

🔹Number of gates open – 40

🔹Inflow of water – 597092 cusec

🔹Outflow of water – 679683 cusec

🔹Water level – 626.56 feet

Odisha Flood Updates:

🔹Floodwater has entered several panchayats in Kanas block in Puri district after the swelling of the Daya river.

🔹Khordha district administration has sealed off the vehicular movement on National Highway – 57 between Khordha and Bolangir due to inundation.

🔹Waterflow near Mundali (9 AM) was 11.77L cusecs, 9.84L near Khairamal. Water flow recedes to 1177024 cusecs at Mundali but water level stands at 97.50 feet above the danger mark of 97.25 feet.

🔹Backwater from Daya river entered Sundarpada area in outskirts of Bhubaneswar. ODRAF team rescued stranded people.

🔹Teramanapur and Kotasahi villages marooned after breach in embankment of Mahanadi.

🔹Several villages have been cut off from the mainland in under Tigiria panchayat in Athagarh.

🔹Floodwater inundates Nimapada-Bhubaneswar road.

🔹Floodwater in Pathapur village in Cuttack’s Banki is flowing above 4 feet above the road.

🔹25 ft breach in Kushabhadra river in Puri Gop area.