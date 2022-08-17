Gadkari, Shivraj out of BJP Parliamentary Board; BSY, Sonowal in

Insight Bureau: In a major reshuffle, BJP on Wednesday announced a new Central Parliamentary Board.

The Board, headed by the party’s national President JP Nadda removed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Parliamentary Board.

The board included new faces like former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and other senior leaders K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Sudha Yadav.

Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur, Bhupender Yadav have been made members of the BJP’s Central Election Committee.