Morning News Insight – August 17, 2022

🔹 Odisha sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 280 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 40 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 61 and Sundargarh reports 45 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 2981.

🔹 Authorities open 40 gat es at Hirakud to release excess flood water.

🔹 Odisha Floods: Water flow recedes to 1177024 cusecs at Mundali. But water level stands at 97.50 feet above the danger mark of 97.25 feet.

🔹 Backwater from Daya river enters Sundarpada area in outskirts of Bhubaneswar. ODRAF team rescues people.

🔹 India reports 9,062 fresh cases and 15,220 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,05,058.

🔹 Rohingya refugees in Delhi to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flats in Bakkarwala village of Outer Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

🔹 Mortal Remains of LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who lost his life in Operation Meghdoot in 1984 arrived in Leh.

🔹 River Yamuna crosses danger mark (204.5 m) in Delhi, currently flows at 204.84 m.

🔹 Sensex currently trading at 60,138.50, up by 296.29 points.

🔹 US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19.