Odisha enhances Ex-Gratia Payment for Govt Employees to Rs 10 Lakh

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal for improving the amount of preferential support for government employees. The grant amount in the event of death while on duty has been enhanced from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, effective May 31, 2023.

Similarly, the amount of support in the case of permanent disability due to damage has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and the amount of aid in the case of partial disability has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.