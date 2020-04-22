Odisha Corona Update: 50 Active cases across 6 Districts

TNI Bureau: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 83 after the detection of one more case in Jajpur. He is a 38-year-old male who returned from West Bengal.

Three more positive cases were confirmed in the morning – from yesterday’s testing. All are from Bhadrak district with travel history to Kolkata, West Bengal.

Two more recoveries were reported today, taking the number to 32. Out of 83 positive cases, Odisha now has 50 active cases.

Kalahandi, Puri, Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts, which had reported COVID-19 cases earlier, have become Corona free following the recovery of all patients.

District-wise #COVID19 +VE Cases in #Odisha :

👉 Total Cases – 83

👉 Khordha – 46 (24 active cases)

👉 Bhadrak – 11 (9 active cases)

👉 Balasore – 8 (8 active cases)

👉 Jajpur – 8 (7 active cases)

👉 Sundargarh – 3 (1 active case)

👉 Kendrapara – 2 (1 active case)

👉 Kalahandi – 2 (Both ecovered)

👉 Dhenkanal – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Puri – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Cuttack – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Active Cases – 50

👉 Recovered – 32

👉 Death – 1