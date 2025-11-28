Odisha CM presents Rs 17,440 Cr Supplementary Budget for FY 2025‑26

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Friday presented a Supplementary Budget of Rs 17,440 crore for the current financial year 2025-26 in the State Assembly.

The Government has allocated Rs 13,716 crore towards programme expenditure, Rs 3,389 crore for administrative purpose, Rs 171 crore towards disaster response and Rs 164 crore for transfers from the State.

Farmers’ welfare received major allocations of Rs 4,329 crore.

📌Farmers’ Welfare:

Rs 4,329 Cr for Food Supplies, Rs 3,000 crore for paddy procurement, Rs 1,325 crore for PDS subsidy, 858 cr additional for Agriculture Department, Rs 850 crore for MSP and input aid, and funds for poultry, dairy, fisheries, groundwater, and cooperative infrastructure.

📌Health Care: (Rs 1159 Cr)

Rs 994 crore for the National Health Mission, Rs 50 crore for upgrading Cuttack Medical College, and Rs 40 crore for Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana.

📌Women and Children Empowerment:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rs 295 crore for Subhadra Yojana, Rs 200 crore for Anganwadi buildings, Rs 142 crore for MAMATA, Rs 405 crore for Mission Shakti, and Rs 426 crore for National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

📌School & Mass Education– Rs 2,000 Cr

Allocations cover PM‑POSHAN, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Samagra Shiksha, scholarships, PM‑SETU.

📌ST, SC Development and Environment

Rs 216 crore for scholarships and Rs 147 crore for PM‑AJAY.

📌Forest and Environment

Rs 242 crore for afforestation, Rs 80 crore for Nandankanan Zoo, and Rs 29 crore for Green Mahanadi Mission.

📌Basic Infrastructure Maintenance

Rs 250 Cr for roads & bridges upkeep, Rs 205 Cr for Government residential buildings