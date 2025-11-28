TNI Evening News Headlines – November 28, 2025

📌Chief Minister tables Supplementary Budget of Rs 17,440 crore in Odisha Assembly.
📌Bomb Blast near Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV)-3 in Bhubaneswar: Speaker Surama Padhy seeks full report in Assembly.
📌Journalist Shubhankar Mishra sparks controversy as he says unmarried couples visiting Puri Jagannath Temple may face breakup and may not succeed in their marriage plans.
📌Case registered against BJD leader Manmath Routray over ‘objectionable remarks’ against Odisha CM.
📌ED conducts multiple raids in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar over Adarsh Group chit fund fraud case.
📌Paddy procurement begins in Western Odisha.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a 77-feet-tall Bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa district.
📌India announces the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 5-6 at the invitation of PM Modi.
📌Delhi Court grants bail to 9 protestors arrested over scuffle with police outside Parliament Street police station.
📌GDP growth may surpass 7 pc to cross USD 4 trillion in FY 2026: Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.
📌US President Donald Trump has announced that South Africa will not be a part of the next G20 Summit in the USA.
📌Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia in very critical condition; Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) seeks prayers.
Comments are closed.