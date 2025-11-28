Hong Kong Fire: Death Toll rises to 128

The death toll from the Hong Kong apartment complex fire that began on Wednesday has risen to 128 with as many as 200 people still missing, officials have said.

Firefighters were combing through the high-rises on Friday morning, attempting to find anyone alive after the massive fire that spread to seven of eight towers in one of the city’s deadliest ever blazes.

79 people were injured in the fire which rapidly spread through multiple buildings in a public housing estate in the Tai Po neighborhood, Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang said during a press conference Friday.

He warned that the death toll could rise further as there are about 200 people whose situation is unknown. As per him, this figure includes a number of dead bodies yet to be identified.