Odisha CM announces land allotment to 2000 families displaced by Hirakud Dam

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the allotment of homestead land to 2000 families affected by Hirakud during the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Card distribution programme in Jharsuguda district today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naveen Patnaik attended the programme via video conferencing. About 1.15 lakh people in the district can avail the benefits under this scheme. With this, the BSKY health cards have been distributed in 12 districts of the State.

The Chief Minister also launched various projects worth Rs 297 crore in Jharsuguda including the inauguration of projects worth Rs 144 crore and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 153 crore.