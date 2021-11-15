TNI Morning News Headlines – November 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 185 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 109 quarantine and 76 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 76 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 56,857 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha journalist among two arrested in Tripura for allegedly ‘creating hatred between communities’.

➡️ Yellow warning issued to 11 districts including Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bhadrak & Keonjhar.

➡️ Similipal National Park closed for tourists for indefinite period.

➡️ Auspicious five days of Kartika month (Panchuka) begins.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,229 new COVID-19 cases, 11,926 recoveries & 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,36,308; lowest in 274 days.

➡️ 1,12,34,30,478 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.39% – lowest since March 2020. Recovery Rate currently at 98.26%.

➡️ India pays tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PM Modi inaugurates Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan in Ranchi.

➡️ Noted historian, Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare passes away.

➡️ Complete lockdown in Delhi likely to control air pollution.

➡️ Kerala: An RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad around 9 am today.

➡️ More than 1.3 million pilgrims have pre-booked so far for visiting Sabarimala Temple.

➡️ Defence Ministry to take up Rs 20,000 crore American Predator drones acquisition case on Monday.

➡️ Rupee rises 10 paise to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 315.89 pts to 61,002.58 in opening session; Nifty surges 90.30 pts to 18,193.05.

World News

➡️ Australia clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title with eight-wicket victory over New Zealand.

➡️ BTS wins big at MTV European Music Awards.