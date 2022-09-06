Odia Scientist led the Team that razed Noida Twin Towers

TNI Bureau: Demolition field veterans banded together to demolish the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority’s (NOIDA) supertech twin towers on August 28. The twin towers, built illegally over nine years, were completely demolished in just nine seconds.

The lesser known fact about the demolition is the leader of team who was setting up the masterplan is an Odia.

Dr Debi Prasanna Kanungo, who is from Chandola Village, Derabish Block, Kendrapara District, Odisha and holds the position of Senior Scientist at CBRI, was assigned to lead his team in the demolition operation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After completing his M.Tech and Ph.D. In engineering geology from IIT-Roorkee, Dr. DP Kanungo has been with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) since 1994. His current designation is Sr. Principal Scientist.

The Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) played a key role in approving the demolition preparations.

Notably, nearly eight months of hard work by demolition team staff succeeded when the Rs 800 crore plush supertech twin towers collapsed textbook style in Noida at 2:30 PM on August 28, 2022.