Nor’wester Rains, Waterlogging disrupt Normal Life in Berhampur

By Suman Rodrigues

Berhampur: Heavy rainfall lashed Berhampur on Friday, leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. The downpour caused significant disruptions, submerging roads and residential areas while prompting emergency rescue efforts by the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services.

In a distressing incident, a visually impaired woman, identified as Laxmi Sahoo, was trapped inside her house in the Prem Nagar area. Fire service personnel responded swiftly and rescued her despite the challenging weather conditions. The Odisha Fire and Emergency Services, through its official ‘X’ account, confirmed the rescue operation, stating, “Time- About 16.15 hrs, amidst the heavy downpour and severe waterlogging in Prem Nagar, Berhampur, a blind woman, Laxmi Sahoo, was trapped inside her house. Demonstrating swift action, our rescue team safely evacuated her, ensuring her well-being despite the challenging conditions.”

Meanwhile, large parts of Berhampur, including the premises of MKCG Medical College and its Ladies Hostel, were inundated due to the heavy rains. Fire service personnel were deployed to carry out dewatering operations, with officials reporting that efforts began around 3:00 PM to clear the waterlogged areas.

 Fire and Emergency Responses Team at MKCG Medical College (Courtesy: X/ @OdishaF_ES)

Beyond Berhampur, the impact of the nor’wester was also felt in Ganjam district, where strong winds uprooted trees, blocking roads and causing disruptions. Fire department teams were pressed into service to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

Additionally, ‘X’ user @ElectionDynamix raised concerns about the state of infrastructure at MKCG Medical College, with criticism directed at the alleged misuse of public funds over the years.

