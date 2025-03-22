Nor’wester Rains, Waterlogging disrupt Normal Life in Berhampur

Berhampur: Heavy rainfall lashed Berhampur on Friday, leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. The downpour caused significant disruptions, submerging roads and residential areas while prompting emergency rescue efforts by the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services.

In a distressing incident, a visually impaired woman, identified as Laxmi Sahoo, was trapped inside her house in the Prem Nagar area. Fire service personnel responded swiftly and rescued her despite the challenging weather conditions. The Odisha Fire and Emergency Services, through its official ‘X’ account, confirmed the rescue operation, stating, “Time- About 16.15 hrs, amidst the heavy downpour and severe waterlogging in Prem Nagar, Berhampur, a blind woman, Laxmi Sahoo, was trapped inside her house. Demonstrating swift action, our rescue team safely evacuated her, ensuring her well-being despite the challenging conditions.”

Time- About 16.15 hrs, amidst the heavy downpour and severe waterlogging in Prem Nagar, Berhampur, a blind woman,Laxmi Sahoo, was trapped inside her house. Demonstrating swift action,our rescue team safely evacuated her, ensuring her well-being despite the challenging conditions. pic.twitter.com/OcyjfAiqtk — Odisha Fire & Emergency Services (@OdishaF_ES) March 22, 2025

Meanwhile, large parts of Berhampur, including the premises of MKCG Medical College and its Ladies Hostel, were inundated due to the heavy rains. Fire service personnel were deployed to carry out dewatering operations, with officials reporting that efforts began around 3:00 PM to clear the waterlogged areas.

“Our teams are responding to the effect of nor’wester in Berhampur city.

About 15.00 hrs,22/03/25, Dewatering operation at MKCG Hospital premises and Ladies hostel pic.twitter.com/7oM2DwnZAe — Odisha Fire & Emergency Services (@OdishaF_ES) March 22, 2025

Fire and Emergency Responses Team at MKCG Medical College (Courtesy: X/ @OdishaF_ES)

At about 17.15 hrs,dt -22/03/25, Uprooted tree cutting over the house at Village -Benapura,Ps-Basta,Balasore

by Our fire rescue team from Basta. pic.twitter.com/GQ48DjgxJW — Odisha Fire & Emergency Services (@OdishaF_ES) March 22, 2025

Beyond Berhampur, the impact of the nor’wester was also felt in Ganjam district, where strong winds uprooted trees, blocking roads and causing disruptions. Fire department teams were pressed into service to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

Trees Uprooted In Ganjam District In The Aftermath of Norwester @OdishaFire personnel pressed into service to clear the roads We request RDM Minister @sureshkpujari & @SRC_Odisha to give an official update on the conditions in rain-affected areas of the State#Odisha pic.twitter.com/Iz2SYBOkwY — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) March 22, 2025

