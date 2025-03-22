Mahagatbandhan Protests against NDA Over National Anthem Controversy in Patna

Patna: The Mahagatbandhan staged protests across all district headquarters of the state on Saturday, condemning the alleged insult to the national anthem and demanding the resignation of the NDA government.

In Patna, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other constituent parties of the alliance jointly demonstrated, raising slogans against the government and burning effigies.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The protest march began from the Patna district RJD office, located at the MLA residence in the capital, and proceeded towards the Income Tax roundabout. Demonstrators vociferously chanted slogans such as “Hindustan will not tolerate insult to the national anthem” and “NDA government resign,” expressing their strong opposition to the ruling dispensation.

During the protest, speakers lashed out at the policies of the NDA government, calling them anti-people and accusing the administration of undermining national values.

The demonstration saw the participation of several key leaders, including Legislative Councilor Munni Rajak, Sameer Kumar Singh, Prof. Subodh Kumar Mehta, Ejaz Ahmed, Arun Yadav, Pramod Sinha, Mukund Singh, Namita Neeraj Singh, Bhai Arun Kumar, Dr. Prem Kumar Gupta, Nandu Yadav, KD Yadav, Ritu Jaiswal, Abha Lata, Ganesh Kumar Yadav, Shivendra Kumar Tanti, and Om Prakash Chautala, among others.