Vinod Kumar Shukla Honored with 59th Jnanpith Award

New Delhi: Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has been named the recipient of the 59th Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honor. The 88-year-old poet, short story writer, and essayist is the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive this prestigious award and the 12th Hindi writer to be honored.

The award, which includes a cash prize of ₹11 lakh, a bronze Saraswati statue, and a citation, recognizes Shukla’s exceptional contribution to Hindi literature. Expressing his surprise and joy, Shukla admitted he never expected such recognition despite others often telling him he deserved it. “I never really paid attention to awards. Writing remains my focus, especially for children,” he told PTI.

His name was finalized by the Jnanpith Selection Committee, chaired by Pratibha Ray, with members including Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Prabha Varma, and Anamika. The committee lauded his unique writing style and creative brilliance.

Shukla, known for his distinct linguistic depth, won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi. His acclaimed works include Naukar Ki Kameez (1979), later adapted into a film by Mani Kaul, and the poetry collection Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega (1992).

Advising aspiring writers, Shukla emphasized persistence and self-belief. “Writing is no small task. Keep writing with confidence and consider feedback from readers,” he said.

Instituted in 1961, the Jnanpith Award was first conferred in 1965 on Malayalam poet G. Sankara Kurup. It remains the highest honor for Indian authors.