Naveen urges Centre to address Fertiliser Scarcity in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President, Naveen Patnaik, has written to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers J.P. Nadda, regarding the fertiliser scarcity in the State during the ongoing Kharif season.

In a letter to JP Nadda, Naveen Patnaik urged to ensure the adequate supply of urea to Odisha in the interest of the farming community.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Patnaik alleged that black marketing, hoarding and adulteration remain a major concern for the farmers. In many districts, particularly in tribal districts, farmers are on an agitation path due to acute shortages of urea.

Naveen also questioned the Odisha government saying although it claims to have 7.94 lakh tonnes of urea, farmers are struggling to get those. Naveen Patnaik also raised concerns over the delay in the operation of Talcher fertiliser plant.