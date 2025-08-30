TNI Morning News Headlines – August 30, 2025

📌Body of an unidentified youth was discovered in the toilet of Purushottam Express near Bhubaneswar railway station, second dead body found in train toilet in a month.
📌Knife attack on a journalist Sumit Kumar Ghanta in Papadahandi, Nabarangpur district; victim shifted to Visakhapatnam.
📌Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha till September 2; IMD issues yellow alert for several districts.
📌Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Union Minister JP Nadda regarding the fertiliser scarcity in the State.
📌Gourahari Sahu, a former Assistant Engineer of Champua Block in Keonjhar district gets 2-year jail term.
📌Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav joins ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sendai from Tokyo in a bullet train. Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba is also with him.
📌IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announces Rs 25 lakh financial assistance each to the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the stampede during the team’s victory parade, earlier this year.
📌Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials have their US visas revoked, State Department official.
📌US court rules many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal.
Comments are closed.