100-Word Insight: Naveen’s Street Fighters

Eyebrows were raised when Team Naveen appointed Chinmaya Sahu as the BYJD President and Ipsita Sahoo as BCJD President. There is little doubt that BJD’s core strength lies in Youth and Student power. Both are strong, powerful leaders with street fighting abilities.

Although their elevation may upset many seniors, but Team Naveen seems to have invested wisely in the young leaders who will fight to secure their place.

While Ipsita is considered as a firebrand woman, Chinmaya comes from ‘Lulu Legacy’ and turned the table at Vani Vihar in the past. However, both leaders will have a tough task ahead.